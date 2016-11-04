Serena Williams reveals how she surprised 'super sweet' Kate Middleton during Wimbledon

Serena Williams might have won Wimbledon again this year, but the tennis ace also took home a gold-winning video with royalty. During the tennis championship in July, the reigning queen of the courts came face-to-face with actual royalty and helped facilitate Kate Middleton's Snapchat debut.

“When I saw her, I wanted to take a picture with her,” the American athlete told People magazine of the royal social media encounter. “But then I was like, ‘Should I do a picture or a Snapchat video?’ Obviously, I opted to do that and it was fun!”

Photo: Snapchat

She noted of Prince William's wife, “[Kate] was super sweet, super level, so beautiful — she was really nice."

Serena took the Duchess by surprise during their meeting by asking the royal about her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The 35-year-old revealed, “She was surprised that I asked her about her ring and she was like, ‘You know?’ And I’m like, ‘Everyone in America knows about your ring!’ She was like, ‘Wow.’ ”

The tennis ace and Kate were also joined by Sophie Wessex for the Snapchat video. Prince George's mom looked sunny in a recycled Roksanda Ilincic color block dress, while Sophie looked elegant in a creme blouse and full coral skirt. The royal women flashed bright smiles for the camera as they sandwiched Serena for clip.

Photo: Facebook/Serena Williams

“So I'm in the in-crowd now. I’m with royalty," the tennis player said in the Snap, panning the camera to the Kate, who smiled, before putting her arm around Sophie, bringing her into the shot as the three women laughed together.

Following her victory at Wimbledon, Serena took to her Facebook account to share photos from her time in London, including an unseen photo with the British royals. “I had so much fun this past 2 weeks,” she attached to the images. “Winning my 22nd grand slam title is something I will forever cherish.”

