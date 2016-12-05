Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a pre-Christmas getaway

It seems Meghan Markle might be able to meet Prince Harry under the mistletoe this holiday season. The British royal reportedly has plans to see his American girlfriend ahead of December 25. Harry, who wrapped his two-week tour of the Caribbean on Sunday, has one final engagement to carry out this week before taking time off for the holidays.

The pair's reported reunion will take place before Christmas Day, when Harry will be called to Sandringham to spend the festive season with his grandmother, the Queen, and the rest of the royal family. Tradition dictates that only family members can take part in royal activities, such as lunch on the 25th and the church service, so Harry will be making the most of his time with Meghan before then.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be reunited before Christmas Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Meghan will most likely spend Christmas at home in Los Angeles since she wrapped the sixth season of her USA Network show last month. While the couple has been separated for the past few weeks, Meghan, 35, has had the UK on her mind.

Over the weekend, the Hollywood star posted an adorable photo of her pet dog Guy wearing a Union Jack sweater, which she captioned: "For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm."

Meghan, who has said she is the "luckiest girl in the world," will be ending her year on a high. Harry is set to whisk her off on a romantic holiday – their first together – according to reports. "It will be a one-week trip," a source told Us Weekly. "There are just a few details left to finalise."

Meghan dressed her dog in a Union Jack jumper Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Harry and Meghan have managed to maintain their transatlantic romance by jetting back and forth when their schedules allow. The Prince secretly flew out to Toronto for Halloween, while Meghan made a trip to London back in November. The actress was pictured shopping in Kensington, not too far from Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage, wearing her boyfriend's baseball cap.