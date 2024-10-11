Queen Mary's truly sentimental tribute to son Crown Prince Christian during state visit

Queen Mary no doubt had her son Crown Prince Christian on her mind as she and King Frederik hosted their first state visit with Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir earlier this week.

For the President's arrival, the Danish royal, 52, looked elegant in a purple coat dress by Søren Le Schmidt, accessorising with a matching headband by Jane Taylor and a delicate gold necklace featuring four amethyst gemstones.

The sentimental necklace was first worn by Mary when she left Rigshospitalet with newborn baby Christian in October 2005, with amethysts being February-born Mary's birthstone.

The state visit took place a week before Christian's 19th birthday on 15 October and no doubt he's been on his mother's mind as he's currently in Africa on his gap year trip.

The Danish palace announced in the summer: "On 4 September, HRH the Crown Prince will leave for an extended stay in East Africa.

"Here, the Crown Prince will be involved in the day-to-day running of two farms, which will, among other things, involve practical and administrative tasks as well as giving the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation. The plan is for the Crown Prince to return to Denmark in December."

© Getty Queen Mary wore the necklace on the first day of the state visit

Christian is following in the footsteps of his father, King Frederik, and his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, who also undertook working visits abroad in their youth.

He became Crown Prince on 14 January when Frederik ascended the Danish throne after Margrethe's shock abdication.

© Getty Mary wore the necklace when she left hospital with baby Christian in 2005

In the past year, Christian has passed several major milestones. Queen Margrethe gifted her grandson the Order of Elephant – Denmark's highest honour – on his 18th birthday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Danish royal family rock out at Christian's 18th birthday

In November 2023, he made a solemn declaration to abide by the Constitution at the Council of State meeting, meaning he can act as regent if King Frederik is ill or out of the country. And in June, he graduated from his high school, Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte.

© Getty Crown Prince Christian departed for his gap year last month

It's not currently known what Christian's plans will be after he returns from his Africa secondment in December. He is likely to undergo military training in future and may decide to enrol at university next year.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy week for King Frederik and Queen Mary after hosting the state visit, which included a glittering gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace, where Mary wowed in a midnight blue gown and the Pearl Poire tiara.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary and King Frederik at the gala dinner

The couple also attended a dinner to mark the American Chamber Of Commerce In Denmark's 25th anniversary on Thursday, and then celebrated the town of Holstebro's 750th anniversary on Friday.