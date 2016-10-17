Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik star in new family photo ahead of anniversary

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark certainly get our stamp of approval with their sweet, new family portraits. The Danish royals star alongside their four children in a stamp commemorating their copper wedding anniversary.

While the couple tied the knot on May 14, 2004, they will be celebrating 12.5 years of wedded bliss on November 14 – thus marking their copper anniversary, which is a highly celebrated tradition in Denmark.

Photo: Post Greenland, Steen Brogaard

In honor of the royals’ milestone, Post Greenland released a new stamp featuring the pair and their kids — Prince Christian, 11, Princess Isabella, nine, and five-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

"The stamp marks the Crown Prince Couple's copper wedding on November 14th 2016. The ceremony in May 2004 took place in Copenhagen Cathedral and the wedding festivities were held at Fredensborg Palace," a message on the royals' Facebook page read.

The royal couple's four children also posed for a solo portrait Photo: Post Greenland, Steen Brogaard

The Danish royals, who have visited Greenland before, don traditional local attire in the photo, with Frederik and Mary standing on either side of their children to create the perfect family shot.

Along with the new postage stamp, Kongehuset also released three additional photos of the Danish royal children from the photo session. The four siblings gathered for an adorable portrait, featuring the two Princesses seated on the floor as their brothers reached over a white block holding on to them.

Twins Josephine and Vincent in another fun shot Photo: Post Greenland, Steen Brogaard

Another candid image showed the cheeky side of the five-year-old Danish twins. Princess Josephine, leaned against a wall, while adorably looking on at her brother Prince Vincent as he went for a ride, pushing a chair.

Frederik and Mary's elder children, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella Photo: Post Greenland, Steen Brogaard

Mary and Frederik's oldest children also starred in their own portrait together. While their younger siblings' pic showed them having fun on set, Christian and Isabella's portrait showed the loving bond between the brother-sister pair as the little boy gives his nine-year-old sister a hug.

Another portrait was released in honor of Prince Christian's 11th birthday Photo: Franne Voigt

Christian celebrated his 11th birthday on Saturday, October 15. In celebration of the special occasion, a new solo photo of the royal was released. The royal tween looked casual in the black-and-white photo sporting a tee as he flashed a bright smile for the camera.