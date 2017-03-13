A $225,000 tiara from Princess Diana's family has sold

A gorgeous £184,000 diamond tiara that belonged to a relative of Princess Diana has been sold. The Edwardian piece was purchased at a well-known art fair in Holland on Thursday. Set with over 800 old cut diamonds, the tiara was originally meant as a wedding gift for Lady Delia Spencer, Princess Diana’s great aunt, from her father Charles (the 6th Earl Spencer). On February 18, 1914, Lady Delia married the Honorable Sir Sidney Peel, the grandson of Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel.

Princess Diana's great aunt owned this tiara

At an estimated weight of 48 carats, the sparkling tiara is held on its frame by tiny wing-topped screws. This purposeful design was set forth so that the tiara can be worn in various ways. The central three sections transform into a choker necklace, while the two outer sections can be joined to form a bracelet. "The tiara is a wonderful example of superb craftsmanship with a unique provenance," Guy Burton of the high-end jewelry company, Hancocks London told People. The piece was sold on day one, within hours after it was shown at TEFAF, in Holland. Whileit has not yet been revealed who bought it or what price was paid, it’s clear that heirloom is greatly valued.

Princess Diana was no stranger to wearing the British royal family jewels

TEFAF is widely regarded as the world’s pre-eminent fair of art and antiques. According to their website, they "champion the finest quality art from across the ages by creating a community of the world’s top art dealers and experts to inspire lovers and buyers of art everywhere." Another piece that Hancocks has for sale at the art fair is the 'Orchestra' bracelet once owned by Shirley Temple. The delightful diamond and ruby accessory dates back to around 1940. It is attributed to Beverly Hills jeweler William Ruser. The bracelet depicts a full eight-piece jazz band, with a conductor overseeing each musician playing. It features timpani, cello, grand piano and harp instruments. The bracelet is valued at $70,000.