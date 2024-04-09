5 times Princess Charlotte resembled Granny Diana

Princess Charlotte may only be eight years old, but the third-in-line to the throne is already so similar to her mum Princess Kate.

Even more surprising are the physical similarities between Princess Charlotte and her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

From the many sweet photographs shared by Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, we can really see the resemblances between Princess Charlotte now and Prince William's mother when she was younger.

Take a look back at all the times William and Kate's daughter has been Diana's double.

Serious faces on Princess Diana holds back a smile, aged six. Princess Charlotte looks slightly more solemn as she holds a candle at her mother Kate's Together At Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey in 2023, already a dignified and regal young lady.

Sweet children Princess Diana is confident in the sunshine in this snap taken in 1967 alongside her brother, Earl Spencer, while Princess Charlotte nervously holds on to her mother's hand on her first day of school in September 2019, hiding behind mum Kate. Their hair and face shape is very alike, and they're even wearing similar shoes!

Smartly dressed Princess Diana's younger brother Charles shared this sweet shot of the pair dressed and ready on his first day of school. He captioned the photograph: "My first day of school, in September 1968: my father took this photograph of me and my sister, Diana, just before he drove us to Silfield, a really lovely primary school in King’s Lynn, Norfolk." Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looks pensive at the King's coronation in May 2023, when she matched her mum with a beautiful floral headpiece.



Smiles all round How cute is Princess Diana in this photograph? Another sweet throwback shared by Charles Spencer of his and Princess Diana's early childhood. He captioned the photo: "My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks. At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me 'Buzz' - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee." Princess Charlotte shares her grandmother's wide smile, clapping at the Wimbledon men's final in 2023.

A cheeky smile Even their facial expressions are the same in these lookalike photographs. Princess Charlotte looks especially cute in this 2018 Christmas card photograph released by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Diana is nine in this photograph, taken in July 1970 while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex.

