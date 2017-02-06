Princess Diana graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK with her 'timeless elegance'

As the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death nears, Harper’s Bazaar UK has paid tribute to the late royal with a stunning, limited-edition cover. The publication teamed up with Kensington Palace “to celebrate the timeless elegance of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.” The March cover was released in conjunction with the palace’s upcoming exhibition, “Diana: A Fashion Story,” which opens on February 27.

EXCLUSIVE: We celebrate Diana's legacy with a collectors' edition March cover in partnership with @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/8SK3rDgevG pic.twitter.com/PPnOeOfpJP — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) February 2, 2017



The special Harper’s issue features a black-and-white portrait of Princes Harry and William’s mom wearing a full-length gown with a cowl back detail showcasing the royal's timeless style. The image, taken by renowned fashion designer Patrick Demarchelier, first appeared in the magazine’s December 1995. Patrick granted the magazine the permission to republish the photograph for the commemorative issue.





Royal fans can purchase the special cover at the Kensington Palace exhibition shop, when the Diana exhibit, which will chart the style evolution of the Princess, opens later this month. The Harper’s cover is the latest tribute to be unveiled in honor of Diana’s anniversary.

Princess Diana's sons are having a statue made in her honor Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Last month it was announced that a statue of the late Princess of Wales will be erected on the grounds of Kensington Palace this year at the request of her sons. William and Harry said in a statement: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue." They continued, "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last May, Prince Harry said he and his brother were determined to create a "permanent memorial" to their mother. He said, "We want to make sure that there's something that she's remembered by and there's certainly not enough on the right scale in London or anywhere in the UK that she's remembered for. And I think myself, William and a few other people, we all agree on that."

The 32-year-old Prince added, "Something needs to be put in stone or in place as a memory. Lots of people still talk about her. Every single day we still think about her, so it would be very fitting on the 20th anniversary to have something that is going to last forever and is actually a proper recognition of what she did when she was alive."