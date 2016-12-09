Kate Middleton and the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara: The history behind the stunning royal headpiece

Kate Middleton dazzled on Thursday evening wearing a tiara for the fifth time in public at the 2016 Diplomatic Reception held at Buckingham Palace. The 34-year-old wowed at the annual event stepping out in a previously worn red gown by Jenny Packham gown and diamond chandelier earrings, which she topped off with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.

The sparkling headpiece was a favorite of Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, which was a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981. The stunning piece was created by jewelers Garrard in 1914 for Queen Mary, from pearls and diamonds already in her family's possession.

Kate wore the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

The tiara's design has a strong French influence, featuring 19 open work diamond arches enclosing an oriental pearl drop and is surrounded by single diamonds and upright oval pearl spikes.

The December 8 gala dinner marked the second time Kate has worn the headpiece. The mom-of-two selected the accessory for the 2015 diplomatic reception, pairing it with an icy blue Alexander McQueen gown.

The headpiece was given to Princess Diana as a wedding gift in 1981 Photo: Getty Images

During her five years as a royal, Kate has worn three different tiaras in public, starting with the Cartier Halo Tiara, which she wore for her 2011 nuptials. The piece from the royal collection was originally purchased as a love token by the future George VI for his wife Elizabeth, who later gave it to their daughter Princess Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

The Duchess has also worn the Lotus Flower Tiara. Prince George's mom donned the headpiece for the 2013 annual diplomatic reception and again at her first ever state banquet in October 2015. That much-loved tiara once belonged to the Queen Mother and started out as a necklace before being transformed into tiara, crowned by diamond arches and studded with pearls.