Everything you need to know about Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley

The Queen hosted a banquet on Wednesday (July 12) in honour of King Felipe and Queen Letizia's state visit to the UK, and while all eyes were on the glittering tiaras, many royal watchers were wondering who Prince Harry escorted into Buckingham Palace's ballroom.

The lady by his side was none other than Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The 33-year-old is the wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and a close friend of the Duchess of Cambridge. She and David live at Palladian Houghton Hall in Norfolk, just over three miles away from Kate and William's Anmer Hall.

Rose and David have three children, twins Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage and Oliver, Lord Cholmondeley, and Lady Iris.

A former model, Rose had a brief stint in parliament with then-shadow education minister Michael Gove before acute morning sickness cut her career short. During her time in front of the camera, Rose was shot by Storm Models – the agency that discovered Kate Moss.

David, 55, inherited an estimated $198 million estate 25 years ago, which included Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire.

And it appears Rose's royal connection dates back further than her friendship with Kate and William. Her paternal grandmother Lady Rose Lambert was a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.