Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss at the Invictus Games closing ceremony Meghan Markle attended the event with her mother Doria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked awash with love and happiness as they were pictured kissing at the Invictus Games closing ceremony. The couple were briefly reunited at the event after the Prince left his VIP box seat to hang out with his actress girlfriend, her mother Doria and her two close friends, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson, at their VIP luxury box in the Air Canada Centre. The couple looked in high spirits as they danced and cheered on Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams, who performed during the night.

Prince Harry plants a sweet kiss on girlfriend Meghan. Copyright: i-images

It's the first time the Prince is pictured with Meghan's mother, Doria Radlan, a yoga instructor and social worker who lives in Los Angeles. Doria was clearly having a great time and seemed happy and relaxed next to her daughter's royal boyfriend.

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle and her mother Doria

Meghan, 36, who was clearly having a great time, looked gorgeous in black Paige jeans, Stuart Weitzman heels, a trench coat by Canadian label LINE and accessorised with a purse by Stella McCartney. Prince Harry looked dapper in blue trousers, grey blazer and a white shirt. Meghan's mother Doria, also kept it casual in blue jeans and a long-sleeved tan top.

The couple were pictured hugging during the event

This is Meghan's third appearance at the Invictus Games and it comes after the couple's official debut on Monday 25 September. For their daytime outing, the pair looked the picture of happiness as they arrived hand-in-hand to watch wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square, breaking royal protocol by doing so. Throughout the game, the couple were pictured laughing and smiling, with body expert Andrea Lindsay telling HELLO!: "Meghan seems happy to let Harry take the lead and is yet to be completely comfortable with them being in the public eye together."

Meghan and Harry have been dating for over a year

It was no coincidence that the couple decided to make their debut during the games. Harry will have put a great deal of thought into the perfect setting to go public with his romance, and the Invictus Games - which Harry launched in 2014 - was the ideal choice. Not only was Meghan able to show her support for a cause very close to her royal boyfriend's heart, but the event took place in Toronto, where Meghan lives and films her TV show Suits.