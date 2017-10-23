Thailand's Crown Prince and Princess are divorcing after 13 years of marriage

Another royal couple has decided to split — Thailand’s Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, 62, and wife Princess Srirasmi Akrapongpreecha, 43, are getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. HELLO!’s sister publication HOLA! has confirmed that the couple finalized their separation with the consent of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.





Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and Princess Srirasmi Akrapongpreecha have been married since 2001

The palace released this statement: "The king has granted permission to announce that Princess Srirasmi, the wife of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, has informed in a written document that she has resigned from her royal status."

The split comes after the news that the princess’ family was involved in a corruption case which resulted in the arrest of some of her relatives.

The couple used to make the rounds together at royal engagements but have cut back quite a bit in recent months. In 2012, they met Prince William and Kate Middleton at a lunch held as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebration.

When royal worlds collide — seen here chatting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Vajiralongkorn opted to take his sister, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands' inauguration in April 2013.

The couple wed in February 2001 and have a son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. This will be the third failed marriage for Vajiralongkorn.

He married Princess Soamsavali Kitiyakara in 1977 and together they have a daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha. After 15 years of marriage, the couple divorced, though his ex and daughter continue to take part in official ceremonies. Vajiralongkorn then married aspiring actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth in 1994. They have four sons and a daughter.