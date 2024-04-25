Buckingham Palace share cheeky jam video following release of Meghan Markle's

Buckingham Palace sells a wide variety of goods, including its own line of jams and during the week, the shop's Instagram account shared a video of their own jam.

As you can see in the clip below, a royal household staff member demonstrated the preserve, which carried the Buckingham Palace insignia, on a variety of baked goods including croissants, crumpets and toast, with the toast and crumpets suitably buttered, of course!

In the caption, the Palace wrote: "Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways. Some of our favourite ways are shown here: On a scone as part of a cream tea. On a crumpet. With a croissant. On toast. How do you enjoy your strawberry preserve? Let us know in the comments!"

A description of the product reads: "Our Buckingham Palace Strawberry Preserve is made in the UK using only the finest soft fruit. It is delicious either in the morning spread over crisp toast or for afternoon tea as the perfect accompaniment to freshly baked scones or inside a traditional Victoria sponge cake."

The royals have been selling their own line of jams for years now, with King Charles launching organic jam through Highgrove House in the 1990s, the preserve was sold-out in the days leading up to Buckingham Palace's video.

The social media account for the Buckingham Palace shop also regularly promotes the products it sells and offers suggestions on how to incorporate them in recipes.

The video came in the lead-up to the launch of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle website, American Riviera Orchard, which will sell its own line of jams.

Earlier in the month, the mum-of-two distributed jams to 50 of her friends, including the likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras. The jams were delivered in a basket and surrounded by several lemons.

Taking to Instagram to thank Meghan for her gift, Tracy said: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone."

Meghan unveiled her new venture back in March when she launched a website and Instagram page with the name 'American Riviera Orchard'. She also released a promotional video, featuring the Duchess engaging in various activities, including plucking flowers, baking, and twirling around in a stunning black dress.

While her website and Instagram page haven't revealed any details about her brand, trademark application filings have disclosed some of the products she might be selling, including digital and print cookbooks, tableware such as cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

