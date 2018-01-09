Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent Radio in Brixton for second engagement HELLO! US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off 2018 with their second-ever official joint royal engagement, visiting the Brixton district of south London on Tuesday. With their May wedding right around the corner, the couple headed to the studios of Reprezent 107.3 FM – a 24-hour underground music station and the only one in the UK presented by people under 25. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were greeted with cheers and applause from fans who had waited outside Pop Brixton in the hope of catching a glimpse of the couple. Meghan showed off her characteristically chic style in black Burberry wide-leg trousers, a grey coat by Smythe, a sweater by Marks & Spencer and black pumps by Sarah Flint.

With months to go until their wedding, Harry and Meghan visited a radio station in south London on Tuesday Photo: WENN/Cover Images

The radio station the pair visited was founded in 2003 by former teacher Shane Carey, in response to a sudden increase in knife crime in the nearby Peckham neighborhood. According to Mr Carey, Harry and Meghan approached him in late December asking if they could come and see the station for themselves. "We didn't invite them, they approached us just before Christmas," he said. "The reason they are coming is because we are aligned very closely to their interests, we do a lot of work around mental health. The whole model of Reprezent is peer mentoring, and I know that is something that really interests Prince Harry."



The two held hands as they arrived for the visit – their second-ever joint engagement Photo: WENN/Cover Images

The station trains hundreds of young people each year in media and employment skills, and offers courses in everything from audio and radio production to confidence building, work experience and volunteering. The popular program currently has over 3,000 people on the waiting list, and has seen past students go on to run their own club nights and produce their own music. "Reprezent is about giving young people a voice and confidence," said Mr Carey. "And radio is probably the way to do it. There are so many jobs that you can do within radio – not just the obvious skills, but also getting on with people, turning your hands to all sorts of jobs."



The popular couple were met by signs and cheers from waiting royal fans Photo: WENN/Cover Images

This is Harry and Meghan's first engagement of the year, and their second in total. They carried out their first joint engagement in November, where they visited the Nottingham Academy to meet children from the Full Effect program, and later to Nottingham Contemporary for a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day. The pair were last seen on Christmas Day attending the annual Christmas church service at Sandringham, where they were joined by other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

