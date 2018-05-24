Meghan Markle listened to this music while getting ready for her royal wedding HELLO! US

The world tuned in to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. From the moment the new Duchess of Sussex stepped out of Clivedon House with her mom to the very last wave with her husband before driving off to their evening party, royal fans couldn't get enough of their special day. And while many details remain private, the former Suits actress’ makeup artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin is revealing a bit more wedding day secrets including what her playlist entailed that morning.

Meghan kept on theme with '50s music on her wedding day Photo: Getty Images

The royal bride streamed 1950s, chilled music that could have included Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, The Drifters, Buddy Holly and more via Spotify. “She was off her phone and playing music,” Daniel shared with People. “It was just us catching up and asking about mutual friends. Harry was out while we had our time together.”

MORE: HARRY AND MEGHAN'S ROYAL WEDDING PHOTO ALBUM

Meghan also shared her musical taste with the royal family, guests and anyone else who watched their special day inside St. George’s Chapel. She and Harry had the Kingdom Gospel Choir sing Ben E. King’s Stand by Me during the ceremony and Etta James’ This Little Light of Mine when they walked down the aisle as man and wife.

Prince Harry also had a say in the music and selected some house favorites Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: All the details on the Queen's wedding party for the couple

Later at their private, evening reception thrown by Prince Charles, Prince Harry was able to add some of his personal choices to the mix. It was reported that DJ Sam Totolee played the 33-year-old’s favorite house tracks.