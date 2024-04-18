Princess Kate's most tender moments with youngest son Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales is a doting, hands-on mother to three children. She shares Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with her husband Prince William.

Given their royal status, the Wales children have grown accustomed to the spotlight over the years, joining their parents on a number of key royal engagements and royal tours around the world.

WATCH: Princess Kate's sweet moment with Prince Louis

As Prince Louis gears up to celebrate his sixth birthday, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of Princess Kate's most tender moments with her youngest child Louis whom she affectionately calls "Lou Bug".

Royal thumbsucker

© Getty Images Louis looked so precious as he sucked his thumb on the royal balcony

Princess Kate showcased her modern, hands-on parenting style back in June 2019 as little Prince Louis made his royal balcony debut during the annual Trooping The Colour celebrations which are held to mark the monarch's annual birthday parade.

During one particularly sweet moment, Kate, 42, could be seen gently patting Louis's forehead as he sleepily sucked on his thumb. Adorable!

Kate's loving touch

© Getty Images The royals attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in 2022

On Christmas Day in 2022, Kate looked every inch the doting mum as she made her way to St Mary Magdalene Church for the annual Christmas Day church service. Dressed in a gorgeous, forest green coat, the mother-of-three sweetly placed her hand on Louis's back in a loving and protective manner.

Also in attendance were Prince George who looked smart in a navy suit and Princess Charlotte who stole the show in a charming burgundy coat.

Holding hands

© Getty Images Princess Kate sweetly held Louis' hand

Princess Kate intuitively looked out for Prince Louis during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in July 2023. And when her youngest clambered inside a vehicle on a C17 plane, the royal mum sweetly held onto Louis's outstretched hand.

A wheely good time

© Getty Images Prince Louis got to grips with a wheelbarrow as he helped his mother at the Big Help Out

In May 2023, Princess Kate doted on Prince Louis as he got stuck in with the Big Help Out. The Wales' joined volunteers during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough where they helped to renovate and improve the building.

Keen to assist, Louis was even spotted pushing a wheelbarrow with the help of his mum Kate who added some extra elbow grease.

Support in the spotlight

© Getty Images Prince Louis made his Easter debut in 2023

When Louis made his big Easter debut in 2023, doting mum Kate was pictured sweetly holding her son's hand as they confidently made their way towards St George's Chapel ahead of the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service. And for an added dose of charm, the mother-son duo chose to twin in cobalt blue.

Star parent

© Getty Images Princess Kate and Louis at the Platinum Pageant

While Prince Louis unmistakably stole the show during the Platinum Pageant held to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Princess Kate also left a lasting impression thanks to her immaculate parenting skills. And in one very tender moment, Kate paused to help Louis as he took a gulp from a tin of water.

A heart-melting moment

© Getty Images Kate kept a watchful eye on her youngest son at a Christmas carol service

During the Together At Christmas service held at Westminster Abbey in December 2023, the Princess of Wales kept a watchful eye on her youngest child.

Whilst seated inside, eagle-eyed mum Kate was quick to spot Louis's tipping candle, and lovingly offered a helping hand to readjust the paper disc wrapped around his festive candle.