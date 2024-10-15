Princess Eugenie shares rare photo of son Ernest on mum Sarah Ferguson's birthday

Princess Eugenie marked her mother, Sarah Ferguson's 65th birthday on Tuesday with a selection of sweet photos which even featured her own son, Ernest.

In the adorable images, which captured the beautiful grandmother-grandson bond between the pair, Sarah, Duchess of York crouched down in front of the youngster as they walked through an extensive garden. Sarah appeared to be talking to her grandson about the surrounding flowers as he held onto her hands.

Sarah wore a green shawl for the trip with her grandson, who wore a green jumper and denim jeans.

Eugenie was full of praise for her mother in her caption, penning: "Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma. So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are. You're an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support."

© Instagram Sarah and Ernest enjoyed a walk in nature

Other photos in Eugenie's carousel featured the royal posing with her glamorous mum. In one, they were joined by a family friend while a second saw them joined by Princess Beatrice as they enjoyed a summer outing.

Sarah has spent part of her birthday at the annual Lady Garden Foundation lunch, where she was joined by Beatrice. Sarah looked amazing in a bold patterned top, while Beatrice looked radiant in her red dress and black tights.

© Instagram Sarah has a close bond with her grandson

"I think it's very important to amplify the voice for gynae health and I think that the Lady Garden is revolutionising health," Sarah exclusively told HELLO! at the luncheon.

"I think what breast cancer was all those years ago, and being an AAA patient of breast cancer... I don't want to say, sufferer, because I am not a sufferer I am a fighter and I'm a great survivor.

© Instagram Eugenie shared several photos of her mother

"I love the fact that I'm here, having had a mastectomy and now I'm talking about it big time and about Lady Garden being the voice of to amplify the voice for to help save lives."

It's an exciting time for Sarah, who is due to become a grandmother again after Beatrice announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

© Getty Sarah had an important outing on her 65th birthday

A statement from Buckingham Palace at the beginning of the month read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."