Thomas Markle's birthday wish is to reconnect with daughter Meghan The retired lighting director has not seen his daughter for months

Thomas Markle was forced to miss his daughter's wedding in May after his poor health led to hospitalisation. And as he turns 74 on Wednesday, celebrating on the other side of the world, Thomas has revealed his one birthday wish is to reconnect with London-based Meghan. Speaking to TMZ, the retired lighting director said he was hoping to "get a laugh out of the Duchess".

The father-of-three has not seen his daughter for months, nor has he been introduced to his son-in-law Prince Harry. Explaining his recent slew of highly publicised interviews, which the palace has not responded to, he said: "I was silent for a full year. I gave another interview to break the silence."

Thomas Markle speaks out after the royal wedding:

Loading the player...

Thomas was due to meet Prince Harry before the royal wedding in May, but two days prior to the ceremony, Kensington Palace released a statement on Meghan's behalf. The Duchess wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health." She added: "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you."

MORE: Coleen Rooney confirms exciting family news!

Thomas was unable to attend the wedding due to health concerns

While Meghan was walked up the aisle by her father-in-law Prince Charles, her dad Thomas followed the wedding from afar. "My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness," he told TMZ on the day. Thomas, who was recovering from heart surgery in California, added that watching the ceremony was "emotional and joyful".

MORE: Fearne Cotton's rainbow Topshop jeans are top of our wish list