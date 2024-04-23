The second clue you missed about Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Sussex launched her website for her forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in March and fans have been on tenterhooks ever since, for the full unveiling.

There have been subtle hints about what to expect from Meghan's new business, including a whimsical video of the Duchess arranging flowers and baking, which you can watch below...

Meghan, 42, has also been sending out gift baskets to some of her closest friends, including fellow Suits alumni Abigail Spencer, actor and writer Mindy Kaling, fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier.

The packages, which featured homemade strawberry jam, lemons and flowers, may also contain a clue about some of the items which may be on offer at American Riviera Orchard when it finally launches.

The gifts were all delivered in the same beautiful stone-coloured ceramic pedestal fruit bowl.

© Instagram Meghan's friends, including Abigail Spencer, received homemade jam in a ceramic fruit bowl

Trademark applications filings for American Riviera Orchard include tableware, cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

So we wouldn't be surprised if fans will be able to snap up the same chic homeware in future… watch this space!

Another trademark application extension, as reported by MailOnline, also lists cosmetic and beauty products, including scented oils, soaps and haircare.

© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram Tracy Robbins shared a photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

Meghan's new venture has been likened to the evolution of her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty".

The former actress first launched the site in 2014, which featured travel tips, style advice, recipes and interviews with influential names.

Just a few months before her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, Meghan made the decision to close down her website. In early 2018, she also deactivated all of her public social media accounts as she prepared to join the royal family.

© Getty Meghan closed down her website and social media accounts before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and have been establishing their new life in the US ever since, including commercial deals with Netflix, Spotify and book contracts.

While Meghan has not made a personal return to Instagram, she has launched a business page for American Riviera Orchard.

© Instagram The brand has a website and Instagram page

The initial nine posts on the account simply feature a jigsaw of the brand's logo, which was stylised with gold handwriting and confirmed that the business would be based in Montecito.

Its name references the Sussexes' life in the US as Montecito is located in Santa Barbara, which is often referred to as the 'American Riviera'.

