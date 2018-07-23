Heartwarming pictures from Prince Harry's recent trip to Africa have been released - and they are magical The Duke of Sussex has a close attachment to the people of Lesotho

There's no denying that Africa holds a special place in Prince Harry's heart. During a recent solo trip to Lesotho last month, the Duke of Sussex made opened a new building at Phelisanong Children's Centre on behalf of his charity Sentebale. Whilst no photos were made available at the time, Kensington Palace have now decided to release a series of never-before-seen pictures - and they are magical. The heartwarming snaps sees the British royal share a sweet moment with the children from the centre, whilst playing with colourful balloons.

Prince Harry seen with a child from Phelisanong Children's Centre in Lesotho

The post comes just moments before Harry, 33, is expected to attend the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam. The caption read: "Last month The Duke of Sussex, @Sentebale Patron, made a private visit to Sentebale projects in Lesotho - over the next two days at @aids_conference in Amsterdam he will meet youth advocates working to change the tide of the HIV/AIDS epidemic by placing youth at the forefront of the issues that affect them most #AIDS2018."

The royal made a recent trip to Africa

The kind-hearted royal, who first went to Lesotho in 2004 during his gap year, co-founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory of their respective mothers' work in the African kingdom, which has one of the world's highest rate of HIV. Harry also invited orphan Mutsu Potsane to his royal wedding in May, who he befriended during his very first trip when Mutsu was just four. The pair have since stayed in touch and have been reunited on various occasions. Sentebale chairman Johnny Hornby recently revealed that Mutsu was among the first group to greet Harry and his bride Meghan Markle following their nuptials. He told the Express: "He's a bit shy now, but he's doing really well. He's just finishing school."

