Donald Trump denies he kept the Queen waiting at Windsor The US President said the monarch is "fantastic"

Donald Trump has hit back at claims he kept the Queen waiting during their meeting in Windsor in July. The US President said the reports that he was late and overstayed were "fake, fake disgusting news". During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, the politician said: "So I was about 15 minutes early and I'm waiting with my wife and that's fine. Hey, it's the Queen, right? We can wait. But I'm a little early."

He continued: "So I then go up and meet the Queen and she is fantastic. We then go up and we have tea. And I didn't know this, it was supposed to last for 15 minutes, but it lasted for like an hour because we got along. We got along."

The Queen meets Donald Trump:

Speaking about his wife Melania, he added: "And she liked our First Lady and our First Lady liked her and I won't talk about conversation because you're not supposed to... but we got along fantastically well. And the time went by, you know like sometimes when you like somebody you get along – good chemistry – the time goes by. So I was late and I overstayed. But honestly, folks, it was such a beautiful, beautiful visit and afternoon."

Trump denies keeping the Queen waiting

During the president's visit to Windsor Castle last month, the Queen arrived sometime before her guests to ensure she was ready for the ceremonial welcome. But as the monarch waited, many saw it as an indication that Trump and his wife Melania were late, when in fact their car arrived on time. The couple were welcomed by the Queen at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle, where a Guard of Honour formed of the Coldstream Guards gave a royal salute, and the US National Anthem was played.

The pair inspected the Guard of Honour at Windsor

The group then inspected the Guard of Honour and watched the military march past before heading inside for tea. The president's visit to the UK had a mixed reaction from the public, with thousands taking to the streets in London in protest of his visit.