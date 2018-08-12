Meghan Markle's dad Thomas says he is 'moving away' after addressing wedding drama Thomas has spoken out in a lengthy interview

The Duchess of Sussex's dad Thomas Markle has revealed his plans to move away from his hometown in Mexico in a bid to stay away from the limelight in a lengthy new interview with Mail on Sunday. HELLO! will not be reporting on the details of this new interview in recognition of the sensitive nature of the story. Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon said: "HELLO! has made a decision not to report the full story out of respect for the Duke and Duchess." Before Prince Harry and Meghan's happy day in May it had been expected that dad Thomas would walk his daughter down the aisle. But following news of his ill health and subsequent heart attack, this didn’t turn out to be possible.

Thomas Markle has spoken out in a new interview

In the end Prince Charles was the one who walked Meghan down the aisle on her special day, while the Duchess' mum, Doria Ragland, was present. In this latest interview Thomas attempts to once and for all set the record straight. The 74-year-old was not paid for the interview and has instead asked for a donation to be made to a charity of Harry and Meghan’s choice. He also said he will be leaving Mexico and hopes he will not be followed by the media.

Meghan Markle was last seen out in public on her 37th birthday

Meghan was last seen out in public last week on her 37th birthday. The former Suits actress looked as stylish as ever as she attended the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. Meghan was seen wearing a colour-blocked pastel midi dress by Canadian fashion label Club Monaco, which she teamed with a co-ordinating fascinator and heels. While she arrived separately to Harry – who was on best man duties – the birthday girl was later reunited with her husband once inside the church, and the royal couple were pictured leaving together after the service, holding hands and looking very much in love.