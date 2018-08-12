Princess Beatrice enjoys some rare quality time with the Queen during summer holidays in Balmoral: picture The royal family attended the Sunday church service near Balmoral

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 30th birthday last week, and has since been spending time with her grandmother, the Queen, during her summer holiday in Scotland. On Sunday, the royal was spotted attending the Sunday church service at Crathie Church in Aberdeenshire – a few minutes' drive away from her official residence, Balmoral Castle. Beatrice was pictured in the back of the car dressed in a black hat and coat, while the 92-year-old Monarch sported a blue dress coat with a matching hat. Beatrice's dad, Prince Andrew, was also in attendance, spotted in suit in the front seat of the chauffeur driver vehicle. Lady Louise Windsor, 14, the Queen's youngest granddaughter, and oldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was also pictured arriving in a separate car.

The Queen with her granddaughter Princess Beatrice on their way to Crathie Church

The Queen, who is enjoying her break with husband Prince Philip, typically stays in Scotland until September. Members of the royal family are expected to fly in throughout August and September to visit the monarch, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When Prince William and Kate go to Scotland it will be one of the rare times that the Duchess is seen out in public. Kate is currently on maternity leave, and is not expected to undertake any official duties until October. The family are currently staying in their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, following a holiday in Mustique with the Middletons last month.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, many members of the royal family paid tribute to Beatrice to mark her special milestone birthday. These included her younger sister Princess Eugenie, and mum Sarah, Duchess of York, who took to Instagram to post sweet messages, which were accompanied by never-before-seen photos of the royal throughout her life. Sarah even revealed the cute nickname she has for her first-born, writing: "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."

The Queen spends every summer at Balmoral Castle

Both Andrew and Sarah have remained on good terms since their divorce in 1996, and will be seen out together with the rest of the royal family in October for Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. Despite splitting more than two decades ago, the exes have remained close friends. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the Duchess said: "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us."