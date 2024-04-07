6 royals who look strikingly similar to their siblings: from Queen Camilla to Princess Kate & more

Her Majesty Queen Camilla bears a striking resemblance to her younger sister Annabel Elliot - so much so that many of their sibling photos may force you to double-take!

Annabel is the second child of Major Bruce Shand and the 3rd Baron Ashcombe's daughter Rosalind Cubitt. While the sibling duo were raised in The Laines, an 18th-century country house in Plumpton, East Sussex, they spent a great deal of time at their grandparents' home.

Annabel works as an interior designer and antiques dealer and runs her own business in Dorset called Annabel Elliot Limited.

She shares a close bond with Camilla and has been employed on several occasions to work as the chief interior designer at some of King Charles's royal residences on the Isles of Scilly, Devon, and in Llwynywermod in Wales.