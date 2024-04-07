6 royals who look strikingly similar to their siblings: from Queen Camilla to Princess Kate & more

Whilst it's no surprise that many members of the royal family look remarkably similar to their siblings, there are a handful of royals who could almost be mistaken for twins in light of their uncanny resemblance.
Ahead of National Siblings Day which falls on 10 April, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of the European royals and their lookalike brothers and sisters. Keep scrolling for a heartwarming dose of doppelganger content…
Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot
Her Majesty Queen Camilla bears a striking resemblance to her younger sister Annabel Elliot - so much so that many of their sibling photos may force you to double-take!
Annabel is the second child of Major Bruce Shand and the 3rd Baron Ashcombe's daughter Rosalind Cubitt. While the sibling duo were raised in The Laines, an 18th-century country house in Plumpton, East Sussex, they spent a great deal of time at their grandparents' home.
Annabel works as an interior designer and antiques dealer and runs her own business in Dorset called Annabel Elliot Limited.
She shares a close bond with Camilla and has been employed on several occasions to work as the chief interior designer at some of King Charles's royal residences on the Isles of Scilly, Devon, and in Llwynywermod in Wales.
Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
The Princess of Wales, 42, and her sister Pippa Middleton, 40, look so alike! Aside from their voluminous brunette locks and matching broad smiles, the soul sisters also boast matching dimples. And to top it all off, Kate and Pippa appear to share the exact same sense of style, resulting in a fair few doppelganger fashion moments.
In May last year for instance, Pippa attended King Charles's majestic coronation in a sherbert yellow coat dress and matching hat which perfectly echoed Princess Kate's yellow ensemble worn for the Trooping of the Colour back in 2019.
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret
In numerous black-and-white photos from their childhood, the late Queen Elizabeth II resembled her younger sister Princess Margaret. The sibling duo, who were born four years apart, were inseparable as youngsters and frequently donned matching outfits as was the fashion back then.
They were pictured in October 1938 riding in a carriage to Crathie Kirk from Balmoral Castle to attend a morning service whilst dressed in coordinating wool coats and matching berets.
In her own words, Princess Margaret hailed her sister for having a "kind of magic" as she revealed she was mesmerised by Queen Elizabeth II. She told author Andrew Duncan in the late 1960s: "My sister has an aura. I'm enormously impressed when she walks into a room. It's a kind of magic."
Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
Princess Anne's two children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips boast the exact same mega-watt smiles. Even as youngsters, they bore a striking resemblance to one another. In numerous throwback snapshots from their childhood, Zara and Peter both sported the same identical grins and mops of unruly platinum blonde hair.
Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi
Princess Caroline's two sons Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi look so similar thanks to their matching facial hair and sharp sense of style. The Monegasque royal brothers grew up on their family's French country estate in St Remy de Provence, along with their sister Charlotte.
And last year, Andrea and Pierre proved their sibling likeness once again as they stepped out in style to attend the Monaco National Day in dapper suits.
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella
Also flying the flag for the Monaco royals are Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins Jacques and Gabriella. While the sibling duo are largely kept out of the limelight, when they are pictured together at royal events, we can't help but notice how much the eight-year-olds look alike. From their matching blonde locks to their blue eyes, twins Jacques and Gabriella are the ultimate royal doppelgangers.
Despite their similarities, however, their doting mother Princess Charlene has revealed that her children have their own unique characteristics, describing her daughter as "spontaneous" and "confident" while her son is more reserved.
Speaking to Monaco-Matin, Charlene said: "Gabriella is pretty spontaneous, she's quite confident. I think it's the difference between boys and girls at that age, when girls are perhaps more expressive. They complement each other in a way and are learning about their new environment. But they're still young and are changing day by day."
