Bikini-clad Pippa Middleton looks stronger than ever on luxurious Caribbean holiday - photos

Pippa Middleton is looking stronger than ever after photographs emerged of the Princess of Wales' sister on holiday in St Barthes.

Pippa, 40, is currently soaking up the sunshine in the Caribbean with her husband James Matthews, 48, and their three children, Arthur, five, Grace, two, and one-year-old Rose.

Looking fit and fabulous in a white string bikini set from ViX Paula Hermanny, Pippa showed off her athletic frame as she splashed around with her children and dove into crystal clear waters from a jetty.

© MEGA Pippa showed off her athletic frame in a white bikini

Princess Kate and her sister have long shared a love for athletics, which no doubt contributes to their shared, sporty silhouettes.

Pippa is a keen runner. She once called herself a "passionate sportswoman and runner," in an interview with fitness brand Hoka One, before going on to reveal she's been a runner since she was eight years old.

The future Queen's sister's ultra-toned physique can also be credited to Pilates, which she has enjoyed since her twenties.

The mother-of-three once left a testimonial on the website of a small Pilates studio in Parson's Green, crediting the workout as a "wonderful escape" from her busy London lifestyle.

© MEGA The mother-of-three was all smiles as she lapped up the sunshine in St Barthes

The Middleton-Matthews family are currently staying at their all-time favourite Caribbean hotel, Eden Rock, which is owned by Pippa's in-laws, David and Jane Matthews.

The luxury hotel describes its prime location as being a "rocky promontory surrounded by white sandy beaches, gin clear sea and amazing coral reefs full of colourful wild sea life."

The family-friendly resort, which boasts a spa, yacht rental services, soft white sand beaches and prime location on the bustling village of St Jean, was previously voted one of the top 100 hotels in the world.

© Getty Pippa and James Matthews are enjoying a family holiday in St Barts

Prince William and Princess Kate famously holidayed at the exclusive resort in 2015, while Meghan Markle has long cited St Barthes as one of her favourite places in the world.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate's favourite holiday destinations

The wife of Prince Harry loves the white sand island for its "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris," she wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.