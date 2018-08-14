Missing Kate Middleton on maternity leave? Here's how you can contact her The Duchess of Cambridge will return to official royal duties this autumn

Following the birth of Prince Louis in April, the Duchess of Cambridge has only made a handful of appearances. And while she is currently on maternity leave, there is a way royal fans can still contact the mother-of-three - which doesn't involve Twitter or Facebook. The only way to contact them is through letters. To make sure your note arrives in the correct hands, all correspondence should be sent to: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Clarence House, London, SW1A 1BA." General enquiries can also be made by telephone during working hours on (+44) (0)20 7930 4832.

The Duchess of Cambridge is on maternity leave

Although Prince William and Kate reside in Kensington Palace along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the official royal family website states that their letters should be sent to Clarence House, home to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. If you are looking to receive a potential reply from the royal couple's spokespeople, make sure you leave your own address in the letter. Well-wishers tend to receive thank you cards along with a statement from Kensington Palace.

Royal watchers shouldn't expect to see Kate at any official royal engagements until the autumn. The Duchess carried out her last official engagement in March before taking time off, where it was revealed that her priority would be raising her young children during that time. Royal fans have been delighted that they have still seen Kate on several occasions during family events, including Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, Trooping the Colour and at Louis' christening last month, where the Cambridge family stepped out for the first time as a family of five. Meanwhile, the Cambridges recently enjoyed a holiday in Mustique with the Middletons, and are now in Norfolk staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, the house that both George and Charlotte spent a few of their lives in before relocating to Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

