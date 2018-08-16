The Queen's doctor, Peter Fisher, is killed in a road accident Such sad news

The Queen's doctor, Peter Fisher, was tragically killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning while he was cycling in Holborn, London. Peter was a physician to the 92-year-old monarch, and well-respected in the medical field as the director of research at University College London Hospital's Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine (RLHIM). Gregg White, Chief Executive of the Faculty of Homeopathy, told HELLO!: "It is no exaggeration to say that in Peter we have lost an irreplaceable talent, a giant in all his fields of professional endeavour - as a clinician, a researcher, an academic and the champion of medical homeopathy. The loss is huge to his family and our community." He also issued a statement, in which he spoke about Peter's incredible career.

The Queen with Peter Fisher

He said: "A graduate of Cambridge University and a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and the Faculty of Homeopathy, he was a widely published expert in rheumatology and forms of complementary and alternative medicine. Dr Fisher chaired the World Health Organisation's working group on homeopathy and was a member of WHO's Expert Advisory Panel on Traditional and Complementary Medicine. He was awarded the Albert Schweitzer Gold Medal of the Polish Academy of Medicine in 2007." Gregg added that Peter "will be sorely missed not only by his family and UK friends and colleagues but around the whole world."

Dr Gill Gaskin, medical director at UCLH, said of his tragic death: "We are all deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Dr Peter Fisher tragically died in a road traffic accident yesterday. Peter was director of research at UCLH's Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine (RLHIM), and physician to Her Majesty The Queen."

She continued: "Peter was a highly regarded colleague and friend of many at the RLHIM, where he worked for more than 35 years. He was an international figure in homeopathy who was committed to holistic and compassionate care for his patients. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and patients alike. Our deepest sympathies go out to Peter's family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time."

