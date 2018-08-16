Will the Queen answer your letters? Does the Queen ever reply to her letters?

It isn't surprising that plenty of people enjoy writing to the Queen, but what are the chances of Her Majesty actually replying to the correspondence? While it would appear that the Queen rarely, if ever, responds to correspondence from the public, the monarch does in fact spend a portion of her day reading letters from the public, and the official royal website states that she has a "keen interest" in reading the letters. She will often give her response to one of her ladies-in-waiting or her Private Secretaries to send on her behalf.

The Queen reads letters from the public every day

According to the Telegraph, the Queen receives up to 300 letters a day, an impressive amount, along with invitations from Heads of State and other official correspondence from around the world. As such, her post is arranged by her secretarial staff, and many of which are redirected to the correct government agency, but the royal will be given a selection of letters from the public to read every day. A member of the public who has previously received personal correspondence from Her Majesty is four-year-old Shaan Dulay, who wrote a letter to the Queen describing his love for horses and inviting her to visit him. He then received a reply from a lady-in-waiting which read: "Although unable to accept your invitation to come to your house for tea, because of her very busy schedule, the Queen greatly appreciated your kind thought of her, and Her Majesty was pleased to learn that you too like horses." Shaan's mother told Woman and Home: "He loves it. He keeps getting me to read it out to him over and over again."

Another youngster, five-year-old Lyndsay, received a letter after the Queen after writing to her to ask to borrow a swan. The deputy correspondence co-ordinator at the Palace, Jennie Vine, replied writing that the Queen had "was encouraged to know of [her] interest to our native birdlife" while adding a booklet on swan upping. Chatting to the Petersfield Post, Lyndsay's mother said: "It's absolutely amazing that they took the time and trouble to write to a little girl of five. She was ecstatic. It was just charming. What it's meant to that little girl – it will stay with her forever."

The Queen is 'keen' to read letters from the public

So how would you go about writing to the Queen? According to the official royal website, the letter should be addressed to Her Majesty the Queen, Buckingham Palace, London, SW1A 1AA, and should you wish to write formally, the site gives the following advice: "You can open with 'Madam' and close the letter with the form 'I have the honour to be, Madam, Your Majesty's humble and obedient servant'. This traditional approach is by no means obligatory. You should feel free to write in whatever style you feel comfortable."

