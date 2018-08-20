Duchess Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney reminisces about one very memorable royal wedding moment Adorable!

The Duchess of Sussex's best friend Jessica Mulroney certainly played a very important part in the royal wedding earlier this year - and she couldn't resist reminiscing about the big day on Sunday. Sharing a sweet photo of herself with her three children, she referred to son Brian's adorable reaction in the church as he walked behind Meghan - writing, "That face Brian is making reminds me…" In the snap, Brian can be seen grinning with his mouth wide open - and of course, the eight-year-old won hearts all over the world with his charming facial expressions as he delighted at the trumpets playing on their arrival at St George's chapel.

Brian nearly stole the show with his adorable facial expressions!

Jessica's thousands of followers were quick to comment on her royal wedding reference, with one writing: "I got goosebumps when he made that face with the horns blaring! Favorite part of the wedding," and another replied: "When the trumpets sound at the wedding ... best smile all over the world!!! #bestmoment."

After the big event, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney revealed how proud he was of his children and their role on the day - which also saw daughter Ivy act as a bridesmaid. He said during an episode of Canada's Your Morning: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young. There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."

Speaking about Brian's excited reaction, Ben explained: "I asked him and he said he'd never heard a trumpet before. And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers - none of that was there during the rehearsal." He also revealed that all the bridesmaids and pageboys - which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte - had time to meet each other before the wedding. "The kids had a chance to get to know each other a little bit at these rehearsals and some get-togethers as well," added Ben. "They sort of came together in a little bit of a 'club' before this happened."

