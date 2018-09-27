Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the most poignant visit to date – details The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given their official titles in May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a very exciting date in the diary. The couple are making their first joint official visit to Sussex – their namesake county – on Wednesday 3 October. Harry was given his dukedom and new title from the Queen back in May when he married Meghan, and the former actress subsequently received a royal title.

The Duke and Duchess will visit both East and West Sussex, starting the day in Chichester. They will make a stop at Edes House where they will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence. The Duke and Duchess will then travel along the coast to Bognor Regis where they will officially open the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

The couple will then travel to East Sussex to visit the coastal town of Brighton. In Brighton, they will tour the iconic Royal Pavilion where they will learn about the building's history and the impact that it had on the social development of Brighton in the 18th century. The Pavilion was built by George, Prince of Wales, who later became the Prince Regent.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will then walk to Survivors' Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex. They will meet service users, volunteers and staff before visiting the JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven. At the Centre, the couple will meet young people from youth groups across East Sussex.

The Queen bestowed a dukedom and title on Harry and Meghan in May. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

