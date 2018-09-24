Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret trip to Amsterdam revealed Get the details on their secret weekend away

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent the weekend in the Dutch city of Amsterdam celebrating the opening of the new Soho House outpost. The royal couple, who carried out an engagement at Loughborough University on Monday, are said to have joined stars including Eddie Redmayne, Jenna Coleman and Nick Grimshaw at a three-night event over the weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan are known to be fans of the private members' club, and even went on their first date at the club's London branch in 2016. Meghan, meanwhile, is known to have been to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds and is close friends with Soho House director Markus Anderson, so it would come as no surprise if they were on the guest list for the celebratory event.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly spent the weekend in Amsterdam

According to the Evening Standard, other high profile guests included Michael McIntyre, Douglas Booth, Richard Bacon, Ella Eyre, Stanley Tucci and Tinie Tempah, who gave an impromptu performance at the event, which also coincided with Soho House founder Nick Jones' birthday.

Guests dined at Cecconi's restaurant on Saturday night, and also enjoyed pampering treatments at the Cowshed spa. And with an itinerary including a guided tour of the red light district and a boat trip down the canals - which were not attended by Harry and Meghan - it could have been an eye-opening introduction to the city.

The couple are said to have celebrated the launch of Soho House in the city

Fresh from their weekend away, Prince Harry and Meghan carried out a joint engagement at Loughborough University on Monday afternoon, where they met with more than 200 young Coach Core apprentices. After taking part in a series of drills and team games before meeting this year's graduates, the royal couple attended the Coach Core Awards where they joined graduates, new joiners and other apprentices to celebrate their achievements in categories including Community Outreach Project of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Educator of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

The engagement comes shortly before the couple prepare to travel again for their first joint royal tour, which will see them visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga from 16 October.

