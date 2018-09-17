Meghan Markle is letting people into her home for a very special cause The royal will even be joined by Prince Harry

Following the announcement of the new cookbook she helped publish, the Duchess of Sussex will host a celebratory event at Kensington Palace on Thursday 20th September to mark the launch. It was confirmed on Monday morning that Meghan has written the foreword for the book, called Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The former Suits star has invited the women to the palace to help prepare a meal before they sit down to enjoy the food with their guests - including Prince Harry!

The Duchess of Sussex is hosting an event at Kensington Palace on Thursday

Other invitees include members of the local community, representatives from Ebury Press, Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre and The Royal Foundation. The women decided to gather and prepare fresh food for their families and neighbours, as a way of helping the community to connect, heal and look forward, and to convene through food. This became known as the Hubb Community Kitchen - hubb means love in Arabic.

Proceeds from the book, which will be released on Thursday in the UK, will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping it to stay open and to thrive, so it can widen its reach to others in the community and beyond. The Royal Foundation is administering the transfer of funds to the Hubb Community Kitchen.

In the foreword, the Duchess of Sussex wrote: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy - in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy - something we can all relate to…Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

