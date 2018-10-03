Find out what drawing made Meghan Markle roar with laughter on Sussex visit She loved it!

Meghan Markle couldn't contain her laughter as she was presented with a fabulous gift during her tour of Sussex on Wednesday. The Duchess, who was joining her husband Prince Harry, was visiting the Survivors' Network in Brighton – a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex. Meghan was handed a framed drawing of one of her dogs made by artist Henry James Garrett, who was doing a PhD in Philosophy before dropping out due to anxiety.

The drawing showed a caption that read, "Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy?" while the answer read: "A boy who makes every effort to dismantle the patriarchy (whilst keeping in mind intersections with other forms of oppression)."

Meghan looked overjoyed to receive the gift and pointed out the "little freckles" to her husband Harry. The Prince pointed out "No one's even seen our dog" before suggesting the drawing may depict Meghan's other dog, Guy. The couple were also given pins, created by the same artist, which say: "You have a superpower and it's called empathy." "Oh I love that," said Meghan. "Wow this is really special. Thank you."

The drawing was made by artist Henry James Garrett

The royals had the chance to speak to service users, volunteers and staff at Survivors' Network, as well as men from Mankind, a charity that specifically helps male survivors. Their visit to the mental health charity was part of a day tour of Sussex. Earlier on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan had made stops in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Peacehaven.

Meghan laughed with joy as she received the gift

The couple recently adopted a black Labrador who they named Oz. The arrival of their new family member was revealed last month, when a source told the Daily Mail: "The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage. Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds." Meghan had brought her rescue beagle Guy from the US when she moved to London last year.

