Duchess Kate's response to little girl who asks her why she is being photographed is too adorable This is so sweet!

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed royal watchers as she returned to work following her maternity leave on Tuesday, paying a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, London - where she met a group of children who were taking part in various outdoorsy activities. And while Kate has shown us her natural ease with children many times before, she shared a very sweet moment with one little girl, who asked her why the photographers were snapping away at her.

Kate seemed to be in her element spending time with children on Tuesday

Kate's adorable response was: "They're picturing you, because you're special!" When the little girl replied, "No, they're picturing you," she can be heard replying again: "They've come to see your lovely school." Aw! Footage of the moment - which was shared on royal blog Tea Time With The Cambridges' social media pages - can be viewed here.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals what she loves doing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'for hours'

Loading the player...

There were plenty of other special moments between the Duchess and the young students, as she shared sweet hugs with many of them, held hands and giggled as one child hilariously attempted to drink from her plastic cup without using her hands. She certainly seemed in high spirits as she helped children search for spiders and other "mini beasts" in the garden, as well as plant seeds.

She spent the day at the Sayers Croft Forest School

Given the relaxed tone of the engagement, Kate dressed down in biker jeans, a jumper and a sporty jacket – as well as her favourite Penelope Chilvers leather boots, which she has been wearing to outdoor events for over ten years now. The radiant Duchess also toured the Wildlife Garden, and was able to see first-hand the positive impact that the Forest School has on children's emotional and physical wellbeing, and see how inner-city youngsters can engage with nature.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend first joint engagement post-maternity leave

Tuesday's visit marked her official return to work since welcoming baby Prince Louis, despite having made a few high-profile appearances during her maternity leave.