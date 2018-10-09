What is Princess Eugenie's net worth? Find out all the details about the royal

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbanks' wedding day is just around the corner, but how much do you know about the Queen and Prince Philip's third granddaughter? We've put together everything about the royal blushing bride-to-be, from her early life to her net worth, ahead of the most special day of her life…

What is Eugenie's net worth?

Princess Eugenie is thought to have received a sum of money from her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 1994. She also placed a large portion of her fortune into a trust for the children before she passed away in 2002, and while Princes William and Harry are thought to have shared £14million, the other grandchildren were also given a hue share of the fortune, with Eugenie gives "several millions", according to The Guardian. According to Forbes, the royal family as a whole is thought to be worth around £67million.

About Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is currently ninth in line to the British throne. She has one older sister, Princess Beatrice, and is the granddaughter of the Queen and Prince Philip. The Princess was born at The Portland Hospital for Women and Children on 23 March 1990, and baptised in December of the same year at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Her parents split when she was six-years-old, but remained close as it was an amicable separation. Speaking about the split to the Telegraph, she said: "They are the best divorced couple I know. I don't remember much of [the divorce] happening. They just always went out of their way to make us feel loved and secure."

Back problems

When the Princess was just 12, she underwent back surgery to correct scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. At the time, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham Mr Philip Sell told the BBC: "The surgery is aimed at preventing curvature of the spine from getting worse and reducing the incidence of back pain that may be associated with it." The Princess went on to make a full recovery, and has since spoken in support of Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital appeal.

READ: Princess Eugenie's doctor who performed life-changing surgery receives royal wedding invite

She wrote on the site: "During my recent visit to the hospital’s Stanmore site, where I was treated, I was reminded of how remarkable a place it is. I met a young cancer patient who had had a bone removed from his leg and replaced with a 'bionic' prosthesis which grows at the same rate as his leg… Without the care I received at the RNOH I wouldn't look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over. And I wouldn't be able to talk about scoliosis the way I now do, and help other children who come to me with the same problem. My back problems were a huge part of my life, as they would be for any 12-year-old. Children can look at me now and know that the operation works. I'm living proof of the ways in which the hospital can change people's lives."

Loading the player...

Friendship with sister

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are very close, and the Princess opened up about their friendship, saying: "We get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things. It's quite funny how, like most sisters, we sometimes fight about clothes. I always take her clothes back to school, for instance, which she hates. We had a screaming argument over a pair of Converse trainers that I took back, which she said were hers and I said were mine. And in the end I realised they were hers when I found mine behind the door. Like all sisters, we have silly arguments about unimportant stuff, but we do love each other to death." Princess Eugenie also recently shared a sweet throwback snap of when she and her sister acted as bridesmaids as young children, writing: "Sisterly love". Her sister will be her maid of honour on the big day.

Romance with Jack Brooksbank

Jack and Princess Eugenie met while skiing in Verbier, and the smitten husband-to-be revealed it was love at first sight. Chatting on the One Show, the engaged couple spoke about the impending nuptials, with Eugenie saying: "We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life. It's so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone." Chatting about her family's reaction, Eugenie added: "We literally told our mother and fathers, our brother and sister and my grandparents. Granny actually knew right at the beginning [of the engagement]. She was one of the few people at the beginning. We left her at the end of this weekend and she was very happy as was my grandfather." Speaking about planning the wedding, Jack joked: "I'm not sure I'll get a word in edgeways!" The pair are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Friday 12 October.

READ: Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding from the singer to the cake