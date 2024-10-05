Lady Louise Windsor's special gift from doting mum Duchess Sophie is stepped in royal family tradition

Lady Louise Windsor is often seen donning elegant silver pendants when she steps out at public outings, but there is one standout piece in her collection that is particularly special.

Duchess Sophie, Louise's doting mother, kindly gifted her a beautiful heart-shaped locket steeped in royal tradition. The special piece, set in sterling silver and 9-carat rose gold, is named the 'Fairy Locket' by Welsh jewellers, Clogau.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise donned the locket at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

The necklace has been worn by the St Andrews student during poignant royal outings, such as the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip and at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. It was originally a gift from the Welsh company to Duchess Sophie, according to MailOnline.

Welsh jewellery has been a tradition in the royal family, dating back to the Queen Mother, whose wedding ring was crafted out of Welsh gold. Since then, wedding rings for Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle have all been made from pure Welsh gold.

© Mark Cuthbert Lady Louise was also seen wearing the piece at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

Managing director of Clogau, Ben Roberts, told the publication: "We were truly delighted to see Lady Louise wearing the Fairy Locket, and the fact that she's been seen with it so often feels like a real nod of approval."

"It's amazing to think that a piece we created resonates with her so much that she chooses to wear it again and again."

"It's also quite touching to see that connection with the younger generation of the Royal Family - it makes all the hard work worthwhile, knowing that our jewellery and storied history with their family has become a small but cherished part of their lives."

If one thing is for sure, it's that Lady Louise is so inspired by her mother's sense of style, and has been captured countless times rocking similar styles or even borrowing pieces from her mother's wardrobe.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise Windsor wearing the Alaia dress

In 2018, for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, Louise looked spectacular in a luxury designer gown previously worn by her mum.

The piece in question was the 'Parfum Gray' dress by fashion house Alaïa, and featured a fitted bodice and puff skirt.

Sophie previously wore the number to watch the carnival parade at The Patron's Lunch celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday in 2016.

In 2018, Louise borrowed her mother's gorgeous Noble MacMillan plum tassel pouch. The chic clutch bag is made from calfskin and lined in silk, and also features a matching detachable tassel, and has been seen on the Duchess countless times over the years.