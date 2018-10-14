Two key people are missing from the wedding photos, did you notice? Where did this brother/sister duo go?

Although Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had two beautiful official wedding portraits done with their immediate family and their bridesmaids and pageboys, two key people involved in the wedding party were missing from the pictures. Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount James Severn, who were both listed as special attendants, were absent from the snaps. Although the pair were officially part of the service, it appears that the official photographs were kept exclusively to the bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter, Theodora.

James and Louise were absent from the official photos

While James entered the church with his parents, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise travelled to St George's Chapel with the pageboys and bridesmaids, and held hands with them as they made their way up to steps of the chapel. After one of the pageboys, Louis de Givenchy, took a tumble while holding hands with Theodora, was was distracted while waving to the crowds, the 14-year-old helped him up. Fans praised the young royal on Twitter, with one writing: "Over the years we’ve seen Lady Louise grow into a beautiful & elegant young lady who did an amazing job today with the young children at the wedding of Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank." Another person added: "Lady Louise Windsor is an absolute credit to her parents & the @RoyalFamily. She’s beautiful, poised & obviously full of care & compassion for others. Such a lovely young girl who should be so proud of herself."

VIDEO: Watch our half hour special of the best moments from Eugenie's wedding ceremony

Louise generally stays out of the limelight, and Countess of Wessex has previously opened up about keeping her two children grounded. She said: "Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important. And they're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life and if they've had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead.

