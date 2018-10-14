Savannah Phillips makes cheeky move in official royal wedding portrait - did you notice? Feet off the dress Savannah!

The beautiful official photographs from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding were released on Saturday, and one photo shows the adorable bridesmaids and pageboys seated around the happy couple in the White Drawing room of Windsor Castle. However, royal fans were quick to spot that Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter, Savannah, made a seriously cheeky move in one of the photos by standing on Eugenie's dress! In the snap, the seven-year-old is grinning to the camera while holding her bouquet on flowers, while her foot casually rests on the bride's wedding gown.

Savannah was much better behaved in the big group photo

However, Savannah's move didn't seem to mark the stunning gown, which was an off-the-shoulder number designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The gown was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. It also features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train.

READ: New video shows Savannah Phillips pushing Prince George down a hill - and getting told off for it!

Loading the player...

Savannah is known for regularly entertaining her younger cousins, and was spotted making Prince George laugh delightedly while pretending to play a trumpet in church during the ceremony on Friday. The young royal also helped to fix Princess Charlotte's fringe as the bridal party waved off Eugenie and Jack for their carriage procession. This isn't the first time that little Savannah has shown her cheeky side, as the young royal stole the show on Trooping the Colour on the balcony by covering George's mouth to keep him quiet. The youngster was also recently caught giving George a little push while they watched the polo together, sending him tumbling down the grassy hill. While Savannah got a swift telling off from her mum, the future King turned to his mum for comfort, and Kate was snapped consoling the little Prince. Visit the homepage to view our stunning half hour video special of all the best bits from yesterday's amazing royal wedding.

READ: Princess Eugenie's official wedding photos released: see George, Charlotte and the other royals beaming