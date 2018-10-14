Cressida Bonas makes appearance in royal wedding official photos and fans can’t believe it This guest chose the wrong time to take a selfie!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Friday, which was followed by a lavish evening reception hosted by the bride's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The blushing bride changed into a second stunning gown for the evening event, and the newlyweds shared an official photo of the royal dressed in a blush floor-length dress by Zac Posen as she made her way to the party with her new husband. However, eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted a tiny gaffe in the photo, Cressida Bonas can be spotted taking a selfie behind the couple, apparently oblivious that the pair were having their photo taken.

A guest can be spotted taking a selfie in the background

This wasn't the first wedding portrait that didn't go entirely to plan, as the official photographs with the bridesmaids revealed that one of the youngsters, Savannah Phillips, was resting her shoe on Eugenie's first wedding gown as the group posed together in the White Drawing room of Windsor Castle. Grinning to the camera, the royal looked delighted that no one had noticed her cheeky move. Meanwhile her cousin, Mia Tindall, caused a stir on social media thanks to her hilarious deadpan expression during the photos. One person joked: "Mia Tindall is just sat there thinking, when will this be over?" Another person added: "I'm Mia Tindall in any pictures. Such a mood."

Fans were quick to praise Eugenie's beautiful dress for the evening reception with one writing: "This dress is just a pure art! The fabric and the colour transform the body completely, beautifully focusing on the waist. Who designed this genius dress?! Would happily adopt it," while another added: "Oh my goodness, this dress is beyond stunning, it’s so beautiful." Visit the homepage to view our stunning half hour video special of all the best bits from yesterday's amazing royal wedding.

