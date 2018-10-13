Princess Eugenie's official wedding photos released: see George, Charlotte and the other royals beaming Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy also played a starring role

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding photos have been released – and they are breathtakingly beautiful. But while the gowns and outfits of the bridal party and key senior royals are eyecatching, it's the genuine beaming smiles that really makes these portraits extraordinary. Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, looks absolutely radiant as she beams with pride standing next to the Duke of Edinburgh, who is also smiling broadly, as is the Queen, sitting on his other side.

The mother of the bride is literally beaming with pride in this glorious family photo

The palace unveiled the set of portraits showing Eugenie and Jack in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. The pictures were taken by British photographer Alex Bramall shortly after the church service on Friday.

In one portrait, the blushing bride and her new husband are surrounded by their young bridal party. Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, share the spotlight with their cousins Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips, while Robbie Williams' daughter Theodora, Princess Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor (the daughter of Lord and Lady Fredrick Windsor) and pageboy Louis de Givenchy also star.

The little scene-stealers look utterly adorable, but don't take all the attention from Eugenie and Jack. The bride is the epitome of elegance in her Peter Pilotto wedding dress and her exquisite Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was loaned to her by her grandmother, the Queen.

Another portrait shows Eugenie and Jack with their family, including the bride's sister Princess Beatrice, who acted as maid of honour on the day, and their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Jack's parents, Nicola and George, and his brother Thomas, who was best man, pose in the royal portrait. The Queen and Prince Philip also take centre stage.

The couple featured in a black and white photo of them kissing

The palace released the photos on Saturday evening, one day after the wedding, with a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank have released four official photographs from their Wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at the private evening reception at Royal Lodge. The couple are delighted to be able to share these images of their special day."

The third photograph shows the happy couple pictured in black and white, just moments after they returned from their carriage parade through Windsor, kissing sweetly. The fourth - and most anticipated shot by many royal followers - is of Princess Eugenie's second evening gown, designed by Zac Posen and worn at the Royal Lodge that evening for their private evening dinner.

Princess Eugenie's second gown was stunning

The couple's love for each other is clear to see in the beautiful photos, just like it was on the day. Eugenie and Jack married at St George's Chapel in a ceremony televised by ITV. They exchanged vows shortly after 11am with highlights of the church service including a reading from The Great Gatsby by maid of honour Beatrice.

The official wedding photographer was announced on Friday. Mr Bramall, who photographed Eugenie for Harper's Bazaar US in 2016, said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days. I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."

