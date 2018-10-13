Princess Eugenie's royal wedding gift bags selling for up to £1,000 on eBay – see what was inside Would you buy one of these?

Even if you didn’t land an invite to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding, you can still get a souvenir from their big day thanks to some of the lucky attendees who were there to see the couple tie the knot at St George’s Chapel. A number of guests have listed goodie bags given to them by the newlyweds on eBay, and they’re already selling for as much as £1,000.

The bags were given to the 1,200 members of the public who were selected by ballot to watch proceedings within the grounds of Windsor Castle, and to members of the 800-strong congregation. The maroon-coloured tote bags are printed with the couple’s monogram along with their wedding date and venue. They were filled with an array of souvenirs, including an order of service, ponchos, fridge magnets, shortbread biscuits and chocolate coins. One of the listings states it is the opportunity to own a "piece of British history", and it’s sure to earn the seller hundreds of pounds.

Guests have been selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack invited some 850 guests to their wedding ceremony, including high profile stars like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Demi Moore. Those lucky enough to be invited had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the royal family for a wedding reception hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, and many couldn’t resist sharing photos from inside the royal residence on social media.

VIDEO: Watch our half hour special of the best moments from Eugenie's wedding ceremony

Instagram photos from the lucky guests offered a unique glimpse inside the celebrations, which reportedly included an emotional speech from the groom, and a performance from Robbie Williams at Royal Lodge Windsor in the evening – whose daughter Teddy was one of the bridesmaids on the day.

Loading the player...

See the 20 best dressed royal wedding guests

Prince Harry and Meghan also handed out goodie bags to the 2,640 members of the public who were invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for their wedding day in May. Their rattan tote bags featured the same items as Princess Eugenie’s, with many also selling for as much as £1,000 on the resale website.

HELLO!'s souvenir edition with full photo album from the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be on sale in London on Sunday and nationwide on Monday. Stunning images of all the royal, Hollywood, supermodel and society guests, details of the bride's dress, the ceremony, carriage procession and all the tender moments you didn't see on TV. Don't miss it!