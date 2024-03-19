King Charles supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new royal website

King Charles has shown his support for his son, Prince Harry, and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle's new royal website, sussex.com.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who previously shared details of their activities under their Archewell brand, launched the site on 13 February. The new website is designed to be a "one-stop-shop" for the couple and their projects.

© Getty Images The couple announced the new website on the eve of their trip to Canada in February

Since then, Charles has revealed he backs their new communications by having their profiles on the official website for the royal family updated, including a link to sussex.com.

Underneath Harry and Meghan's respective personal profiles, the website reads: "Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com."

The new update also cites Meghan's former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was discontinued in 2017 following her marriage to Prince Harry.

© Samir Hussein The King has shared support for his son's new communications by having the official website for the royal family updated

The page states: "Alongside her successful career as an actress, The Duchess also wrote and edited a lifestyle website called The Tig."

Prior to the new update, Harry and Meghan had individual profiles on the royal family website.

Their previous website, archewell.com automatically redirects to sussex.com, however, but that doesn't mean that the couple hqw halted all operations under the Archewell name. The new site is designed to link to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions work.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sussex.com also links back to the controversial Sussex Royal website the Duke and Duchess launched to coincide with their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020.

One endeavour that is yet to be added to the profile is Meghan's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard which was launched last week.

Meghan Markle shares teaser clip for new brand American Riviera Orchard

A new social media page was created for the Duchess' exciting new company and it was met with unrivaled support from her close friends.

The page already has 541,000 followers with Meghan's friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen taking to their personal social media accounts to share how proud they are of her.

Kelly penned: "Couldn't be more proud of you and what's to come. Stay tuned!!!! @americanorchard. Love you M."

Another supporter of Meghan's new venture is former Archewell president, Mandaya Deyani, who wrote: "Such a big day!! Can't wait for all that is to come. Follow @americanrivieraorchard for more, it's going to be incredible!"

Meghan's close friend, Abigail Spencer was also one of the first to follow as were fellow celebrities: Kris Jenner, Elle Macpherson, Mindy Kaling, and Misha Nonoo.