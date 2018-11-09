Was Duchess Kate's new polka dot dress inspired by one of Meghan's star actress pals? We don't blame her, it's a beauty

A new official photograph of the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis was unveiled on Thursday! The adorable snap, showing a baby Louis bonding with granddad Prince Charles, was shown during BBC Documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 – and we think you'll all agree it's pretty lovely. Of course, plenty of Kate's fashion fans were quick to notice her mega-chic polka-dot dress, too – but do you recognise it from somewhere? Throw it back to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding and you might just remember that one of Meghan's former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer, first wore the dress in Windsor.

Kate wore the gorgeous contrast-collar dress for the new photo

The Alessandra Rich midi dress was one of the most popular celeb looks of the royal wedding, so we're not surprised Kate clocked it. And, it sold out quickly after Meghan and Harry's big day – so no doubt Kate's stylist had to work hard to get hold of it. It's worth £1,225 and is made from gorgeous Crepe de Chine fabric, so a gorgeous choice for the official pictures.

Actually, since the dress is so hard to get hold of, Kate could have chosen to mimic the look with her favourite highstreet store Zara, since they also sell a very similar (and much cheaper) version. If you're loving the look, you'll be happy to learn that they still stock the spot-on (geddit?) dupe of the dress – it's only £39.99, and it's available in all sizes. Quick!

Abigail Spencer at the royal wedding

While we can't see what Kate chose to style her frock with, actress Abigail - who plays Scottie in Suits – wore hers with a gorgeous floral and netted headpiece, a pretty silver belt and a vintage-style handbag. The Duchess' accessories remain a mystery, but she did wear her hair long and loose, showing off those beautiful copper highlights, and a natural smokey eye. Love.

