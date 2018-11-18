Prince Charles and Prince Louis' close bond captured in new family photo Grandpa Wales just adores his grandchildren!

Prince Charles proved that he is just like any other doting grandfather after the first ever portrait of him and all his grandchildren was released last week. And on Sunday, royal fans were in for another treat as yet more family photos capturing Charles and grandson Prince Louis' close bond featured exclusively in The Sunday Times Magazine. Taken by photographer Chris Jackson, pictures included one of Charles cuddling a smiling Louis in the grounds of Clarence House, and another candid snapshot of Charles – affectionately known to his grandchildren as Grandpa Wales – having his nose pinched by Louis during the family photoshoot.

In the Sunday Times interview, renowned photographer Chris observed that during the photoshoot, surrounded by his grandchildren and children, Charles was at his happiest. "It was lovely chaos with the children," he said. "He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

Charles' strong bond with his grandchildren was touched upon in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired earlier in the month. Prince William described his dad as being "brilliant" with his children – although he wished he would be able to spend a little more time with them. "He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95," William said. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

The Duchess of Cornwall also revealed how much her grandchildren love Charles too. The couple have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them. "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," she shared. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

