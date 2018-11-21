Prince Louis caused this special item of clothing to sell out around the world Prince William wore a very similar outfit as a baby

Following in the footsteps of his stylish mother the Duchess of Cambridge, little Prince Louis has caused a bit of a stir in the fashion world. The adorable smock that the seven-month-old royal wore in his grandpa Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits has sold out around the world. The white and blue cotton smock by Spanish brand La Coqueta featured a peter pan collar, embroidered details and two cute buttons. Parents could get their hands on one for just under £75, reduced down to £55, before it quickly sold out in all sizes. It was reminiscent of a smock worn by Prince William as a baby in a photograph taken with his mother Princess Diana. "These outfits never go out of fashion, they are so timeless I think it was a lucky coincidence," La Coqueta founder Celia Munoz explained to People.

Prince William with his Grandpa Wales

Not to be outdone by their stylish sibling, Louis' brother and sister also wore their best outfits for the special photos. Princess Charlotte wore the same floral dress that she wore to the Trooping the Colour in June with a pair of blue Mary Jane shoes from Spanish designer Dona Carmen, while Prince George looked ever-so-cute in his smart navy shorts and matching navy ribbed long socks with a striped shirt from Kate’s regular brand Amaia.

Prince Wililam as a baby with Princess Diana

The official photographs were taken on 5 September in the gardens of Clarence House. One particularly heartwarming photo from the shoot showed baby Louis with his 'Grandpa Wales'. Photographer Chris Jackson told the Mail on Sunday: "It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the Prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

