See Camilla Parker Bowles' thank you letter to fans celebrating Meghan Markle's pregnancy

The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a sweet thank you note to well-wishers who wrote to congratulate her stepson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on their baby news. A copy of Camilla's letter sent from Clarence House was shared by royal fan account Crown Replies and read: "The Duchess of Cornwall asked me to thank you for your recent letter, which you have sent following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child.

"Her Royal Highness is grateful to you for taking the trouble to write as you did, she was touched by your kind words of support and has asked me to send you her warmest thanks and very best wishes."

Camilla sent a thank you note to fans following Harry and Meghan's baby news

Harry and Meghan announced their exciting news in October on the day before their royal tour to Australasia commenced. They were able to celebrate their pregnancy news with the royal family shortly before at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in Windsor.

Last week, Prince Charles sent an almost identical thank you letter to fans who had congratulated him on the exciting news that he is about to become a grandfather again. Meghan is expected to give birth in March or April, making Charles a granddad for the fourth time after Prince George, Princess Charles and Prince Louis. The future King is also a step-grandfather to his wife Camilla's five grandchildren: Lola and Freddie Parker Bowles (children of Tom Parker Bowles), twins Gus and Louis Lopes, and Eliza Lopes (children of Laura Lopes).

Charles' strong bond with his grandchildren was recently touched upon in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. Camilla revealed: "My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him. He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that." In the same documentary, Prince William described Charles as being a "brilliant" grandfather.

