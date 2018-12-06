Sarah Ferguson goes on exciting trip ahead of Christmas The Duchess of York has jetted off to Abu Dhabi

Sarah Ferguson has had an action-packed schedule since Princess Eugenie's wedding in October, and this week she jetted off to Abu Dhabi ahead of the Christmas countdown. The mother-of-two shared photographs of herself arriving at the airport on her Instagram account, where she looked stylish in a turquoise pashmina worn over a pink blazer, and teamed with a ruffled black mini skirt. Sarah posed with staff at the airport, and captioned the photos: "Hello Abu Dhabi… thank you @etihadairways #uae." Sarah's fans were quick to wish her an enjoyable trip, with one writing in the comments section: "Lovely! Are you on holiday or working? Either way, I'm sure you'll enjoy your trip," while another person wrote: "Salam! Have fun."

Sarah Ferguson posed with staff at Abu Dhabi airport

Prince Andrew's ex-wife is enjoying life to the full, and recently opened up about her positive outlook in an interview with US magazine Modern Hero. During the chat, she revealed that she's giving herself a new start in life, having come through years of hardship. "It's taken long, hard knocks, and loads of mistakes [to get to this point]," she said. "And loads of spiritual work to break through my ego – anyway, we're here today… I'm starting my life at 58." Sarah is incredibly close to her two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 30, and Eugenie, 28, and although they will be spending a lot together around the festive period, Christmas Day itself is always slightly harder, as Beatrice and Eugenie go to Sandringham each year with the rest of the royal family.

Sarah spoke about Princess Eugenie's wedding during her appearance on GMB

Sarah opened up about how the positive way she copes with the situation in an interview with Daily Mail, and explained that she often turns the television on to see her daughters on 25 December. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she said. The doting mum added: "I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas. I really am like this. I love to share. It’s the joy of giving." Sarah also remains close to Andrew, who she divorced in 1996. Despite splitting more than two decades ago, the exes have remained close friends.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the Duchess said: "A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down and communicate, the four of us."

