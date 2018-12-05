Prince Andrew reveals pride for Princess Eugenie in new social media post This is so sweet!

Princess Eugenie has followed in her parents' footsteps when it comes to humanitarian work, and they couldn’t be prouder. On Tuesday, Prince Andrew took time to pay tribute to his youngest daughter on social media by sharing a number of photos of her with the various charities that she works for. These included a picture of Eugenie surrounded by a group of children reading a book as patron of the Elephant Family, who work to protect the endangered elephants in Asia. "Today is World Wildlife Conservation Day!" Andrew wrote. "Princess Eugenie is patron of @elephantfamily." In a second post, Andrew shared a picture of Eugenie as Patron of the Big Cat Sanctuary, who he explained are a "wild cat centre dedicated to welfare, breeding, education and conservation of endangered cats."

Prince Andrew proudly spoke about the charity work Eugenie does

Andrew also chose a third photo to highlight Eugenie's work with Sky Ocean Rescue and Project 0's Pass on Plastic initiative. The post read: "HRH is also an ambassador of @weareprojectzero. A global movement that aims to restore the ocean and protect marine life." Eugenie got involved with the project along with other famous faces such as Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Ronnie Wood, who all designed products for a limited-edition collection for the collaboration, and decided to draw an illustration of the earth which was printed onto a tote bag.

Eugenie works with a number of good causes

Talking exclusively to HELLO! in October following her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the royal explained the reason behind her design. "I drew this image to show how much of our Earth is covered by water. The ocean is our planet's life support system. Sadly we have a tendency to take the ocean for granted, assuming that it is an endless vessel for us to take from and give nothing in return. It is, however, time to give back. Everyone can easily do this with just a few small changes to everyday routines. I hope these products help people form new habits with ease and a bit of style."

The royal is passionate about saving the environment

Eugenie not only works with a lot of good causes, but has co-founded her own initiative too in a bid to end modern day slavery, called The Anti-Slavery Collective. In September, Eugenie opened up to podcast Global GoalsCast about her desire for making a change, and how a trip to India with Julia and her mum, Sarah Ferguson, in 2013, opened up her eyes to modern day slavery.

Prince Andrew with his daughter on her wedding day

