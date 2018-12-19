Michelle Obama opens up about secret meeting with Meghan Markle These two are clearly the best of friends

It seems the Duchess of Sussex and Michelle Obama always have each other's backs. The good friends were recently reunited at London's Royal Festival Hall, where Michelle was promoting her new book and delivering an inspiring talk at an exclusive event. When asked by American radio host Ryan Seacrest about their meet-up, the former First Lady was forced to touch upon the subject. "You knew she was coming," Ryan asked, to which Michelle curtly replied: "Yeah, we're used to keeping secrets."

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace confirmed to HELLO! that Meghan attended Michelle's talk "in a private capacity" and that "they had a conversation after the event took place". Michelle, who is promoting her highly-anticipated memoir, Becoming, previously revealed her fondness for the former actress in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, where she also offered some words of advice. "Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others - can sometimes feel like a lot," she revealed.

Michelle, 54, then added: "So my biggest pieces of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work." It's not known how long the pair have been on friendly terms, but their husbands, Prince Harry and Barack Obama, are already known to be good friends. They spent time together when Harry visited America to promote the Invictus Games in 2015, and the 33-year-old royal also interviewed the former president when he was guest editor of Radio 4's Today programme.

