Former First Lady Michelle Obama has spoken out in support of the Duchess of Sussex, giving her words of advice to the former actress. Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, she said: "Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot." She added: "So my biggest pieces of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work."

She stressed the importance of waiting to take on any big projects, and choosing them wisely. "I think it’s okay – it’s good, even – to do that…. What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that – and I think Meghan can maximise her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally."

Many thought the Obamas would be in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, since Harry enjoys a close relationship with the former President and his wife. Ahead of the big day, however, it was revealed that an official list of political leaders was not required for the nuptials, and the couple instead chose to invite family and friends.

Meghan met Barack Obama back in 2015, and is known to have been a supporter of his. She posted on her now-deleted Instagram page at the time: "Such a pleasure to meet you Mr. President @barackobama #grateful."

Michelle is currently in the UK to promote her newly-released memoir, Becoming, and was even rumoured to be having dinner with Harry and Meghan on Tuesday evening – with none other than Amal and George Clooney – though it's thought to be hearsay, since she has announced that she will be cutting her European trip short to attend the funeral of George H.W. Bush.