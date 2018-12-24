Duchess Kate's nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte revealed – and it's adorable This is so cute!

The Duchess of Cambridge has the sweetest nickname for daughter Princess Charlotte! On a recent outing to discount store The Range with both her older children, Kate was overheard chatting to little Charlotte and using the sweet term of affection. Fellow shopper Sarah Daniels, who spoke to the Daily Mail about the moment, said that at one point, Charlotte was sat on the floor in the shop - prompting the Duchess to tell her: "Get up, poppet." Adorably, Prince William has been known to call his wife the nickname, and Kate has been overheard referring to Prince George as 'poppet', too – so it seems it's a popular family term.

The onlooker added: "As I was looking at the shelves I noticed a tall dark-haired lady further down the aisle and thought to myself 'I recognise that face'. Then I heard George say 'Charlotte, pick that up' and the penny suddenly dropped as to who they were. It seemed like a lovely family outing for them the day before Christmas Eve."

According to Sarah, George had also asked his mum if he could by some dinosaur slime in the store – but his request "didn't register a response" from Kate. The Duchess, Charlotte and George certainly turned some heads during their outing – where they bought pictures, children's books and art materials at the tills.

The royal family are known to exchange novelty gifts, so Kate was no doubt stocking up ahead of the festive celebrations at Sandringham. Her shopping trip is even more last-minute than some, too, since the royals are known to open their gifts on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day.

Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of Royal Musings, told HELLO!: "The British royals still follow the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve. The members of the family who are present at Sandringham exchange gifts, usually not expensive. The gifts are put out on a trestle table after tea time." Marlene added that it is most likely that the children will also open presents on Christmas morning at Anmer Hall, which will be from Santa.